OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – East Oakland councilman Loren Taylor is winning the race to succeed Libby Schaaf as mayor of Oakland, according to preliminary election returns.

Taylor has won 53.2% of the vote, compared to 46.7% won by Sheng Thao in the ninth round of ranked-choice voting, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning.

Taylor is beating a field of nine other candidates.

He was endorsed by Schaaf, the mayors of San Jose, San Francisco, and Sacramento, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and the San Francisco Chronicle. Schaaf could not stand election due to term limits.