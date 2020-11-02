Map: Find your closest ballot drop off

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There dozens of places Bay Area residents can drop off their ballots before polls close on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The interactive map below shows all the locations by county and what hours they are operating through Election Day.

Related Content Californians can register to vote on Election Day

The California Secretary of State tallied 11,822,758 total submitted ballots on Monday morning.

Latest Stories: