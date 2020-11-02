Map: Find your closest ballot drop off

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There dozens of places Bay Area residents can drop off their ballots before polls close on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The interactive map below shows all the locations by county and what hours they are operating through Election Day.

The California Secretary of State tallied 11,822,758 total submitted ballots on Monday morning.

