SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There dozens of places Bay Area residents can drop off their ballots before polls close on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The interactive map below shows all the locations by county and what hours they are operating through Election Day.
The California Secretary of State tallied 11,822,758 total submitted ballots on Monday morning.
>> Voting Resources at Your Local Election Headquarters
Latest Stories:
- How to check if your vote is counted in California
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Wall Street rebounds
- Beyoncé shows support for Biden
- Bail set at $2m for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings
- Map: Find your closest ballot drop off