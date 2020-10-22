Map: Where to drop off your ballot

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) — The November 3 election is just days away now, but it doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to cast your vote. You don’t have to wait for the postal service to send it back to your local elections office either.

People who opted to turn in a mail-in ballot can drop them off at various locations around the Bay Area. There are dozens of options.

Check out the map for places accepting completed ballots. Each location has information on what days and times your ballot can be dropped off.

>> More voting resources at Your Local Election HQ

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News