Maskless California voters can cast ballots on Election Day

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – No mask? No problem!

That’s the case for voters in several counties, the Los Angeles Times reports.

While those in Los Angeles County will be taken to an outdoor area where they will be handed a ballot by a poll worker, maskless voters in Orange County will be put in a booth away from others.

The Times reports voters in San Bernardino and Riverside counties will be offered a face shield if they are around a maskless person.

Election officials told the Times that “nowhere in California will a voter who refuses to wear a mask be turned away.”

Tuesday marks two weeks until Election Day.

