SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey may secure a four-year term of his own on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns.

Dorsey is leading San Francisco Democratic Chair Honey Mahogany in the race for the seat, winning 57.7% of the vote in the third round of ranked-choice voting compared to her 42.2%, according to the San Francisco Department of Elections. Mahogany, a former legislative aide to Dorsey’s predecessor Matt Haney, would be the city’s first transgender supervisor.

Dorsey was appointed to the position of representing South of Market by Mayor London Breed after Haney’s departure for the Assembly. Haney had wanted Mahogany to replace him, and Mahogany announced shortly after Dorsey’s appointment.

Dorsey, a former spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, threw himself into tackling the city’s problem with drug overdoses. He has been public about his own struggle with drug addiction.

“This will never be the issue of the month for me,” Dorsey told KRON4 News last month. “This is the objective of my survival.”

To that end, Dorsey unveiled the San Francisco Recovers plan, which he hopes can get accomplished at the board. But, if it can’t, he pledged “I’ll go to the voters and I can get a lot accomplished there.”