Melania Trump casts her vote near Florida resort

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Asked why she didn’t vote with the Republican president last week, the first lady told reporters on Tuesday: “It’s Election Day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”
The first lady waved and smiled to reporters. She was the only person not wearing a mask to guard against the coronavirus when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to vote, presumably for her husband.
Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, says the first lady was the only person in the polling site, with the exception of a couple of poll workers and her own staffers, all of whom were tested.
Grisham says no one was near the first lady “because of social distancing and the privacy” people receive when they vote.
