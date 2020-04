Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday became the latest to endorse Joe Biden for president.

In a prerecorded video message, Pelosi commended Biden on his experience, leadership qualities, and work in the administration of former President Barack Obama.

“He knows how to get the job done,” Pelosi said.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future.



To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020

