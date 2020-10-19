Napa County sees increase in registered voters

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Election Day is just about two weeks away.

Monday, Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote in California.

John Tuteur with the Napa County Registrar of Voters spoke to KRON4 about voter registration turnout, revealing that the county is currently at 84,506.

By comparison, for the presidential election in 2016, Tuteur said the county was at 76,876 – almost 8,000 more registered voters.

According to Tuteur, there are 18,569 ballots are back already – a 22% turnout.

At the same time in 2016, the county had 10,579 ballots.

Having problems casting your ballot? Let us know.

