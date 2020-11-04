Nevada Elections holds updates until Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Nevada is the last western state to remain unsure of its election results.

And we won’t know its results until Thursday morning, the state’s elections division said.

The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State tweeted that they will give an updated count after 9 a.m. on November 5. So far, the count shows Biden with a narrow lead with 67% of the votes in.

The difference is about 8,000 votes as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to AP data.

Nevada Elections says the following ballots were counted:

All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2

What’s left to count:

Mail ballots received on Election Day

Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

Provisional ballots

Nevada Elections clarifies that every registered voter was sent a mail-in ballot, but not everyone is expected to return one.

But with just six electoral votes in Nevada compared to the double-digit electoral votes for the remaining states still waiting to be called, all eyes are focused more towards the east.

1/2 — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

If Biden wins Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan, he can hit the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. He has a narrow lead in the states at last check, while Trump has a lead in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

