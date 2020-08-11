Speculation over Biden’s VP pick grows after list of DNC speakers released

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (KRON) – The Democratic National Convention is now less than a week away.
The theme will be “Uniting America.”
Speakers of various backgrounds are scheduled to speak at next week’s convention.
CNN’s Dan Merica reports the following speakers:
- Monday: Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, John Kasich, Amy Klobuchar, Michelle Obama
- Tuesday: Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden
- Wednesday: Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Thursday: Joe Biden, Tammy Duckworth, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Cory Booker
Speculation started to grow after the apparent list of speakers was released, with some noting that potential VP nominees Susan Rice, Karen Bass, and Val Demings were not included.
Biden is expected to announce his potential running mate in the coming days.
