Speculation over Biden’s VP pick grows after list of DNC speakers released

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (KRON) – The Democratic National Convention is now less than a week away.

The theme will be “Uniting America.”

Speakers of various backgrounds are scheduled to speak at next week’s convention.

CNN’s Dan Merica reports the following speakers:

Monday : Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, John Kasich, Amy Klobuchar, Michelle Obama

: Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, John Kasich, Amy Klobuchar, Michelle Obama Tuesday : Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden

: Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden Wednesday : Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton

: Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Thursday: Joe Biden, Tammy Duckworth, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Cory Booker

Speculation started to grow after the apparent list of speakers was released, with some noting that potential VP nominees Susan Rice, Karen Bass, and Val Demings were not included.

Biden is expected to announce his potential running mate in the coming days.

