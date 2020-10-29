Oakland Coliseum to be used as voting center

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — People in Alameda County have multiple options for voting in person between now and Election Day.

On Wednesday, a major sporting venue was added to that list of locations.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum accessible voting location will be open to Alameda County residents starting Saturday, Oct. 31 to Election Day Nov. 3.

Those choosing this location will be able to register and vote in-person in the Oakland arena, vote curbside from your vehicle, or place completed mail-in ballots in drop boxes. Alameda County registrar of voters Tim Dupuis has information on other voting locations throughout the county.

“They can use one of the 66 drop boxes that we have installed throughout the county,” Dupuis said. “Starting this weekend we 100 accessible vote locations opening up for four days leading up to the election.”

The Oakland A’s will be covering $30,000 cost for use of the Coliseum. Team president Dave Kaval talks about why it is important to open the sporting venue for those voting in this election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a great opportunity to give our community a chance to exercise their right to vote and to do it in a safe way especially during a global pandemic,” Kaval said. “I think it’s going to be something to usher in a new era of voting.

“And you don’t have to be an Oakland resident to vote at the Coliseum starting this Saturday,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

The Coliseum accessible voting location will follow CDC and public health guidelines regarding social distancing and masks. Masks will be provided for any voter who needs one.

