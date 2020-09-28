Oakland Coliseum to serve as voting site for upcoming election

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics on Monday announced that the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will serve as a voting site for the upcoming election.

The following services will be available at the Coliseum:

In-person voting

Will-call voting

Curbside voting

Drive-thru drop spots

Alameda County voters are invited to cast their ballot at the Coliseum beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 through Election Day on Nov. 3.

Officials said all CDC and public health guidelines regarding social distancing and face masks will be enforced.

San Jose’s SAP Center announced last week it would serve as a ballot drop box location for the election.

To learn more about the Coliseum’s role in the Nov. 3 election click here.

