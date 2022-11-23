SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oakland District 3 (West Oakland) councilmember Carroll Fife spoke with KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Catherine Heenan on Tuesday about the results of the Oakland mayor’s race.

Fife’s colleagues District 6 (East Oakland) councilmember Loren Taylor and District 4 (Montclair-Melrose-Laurel) councilmember Sheng Thao faced off as the top two contenders in the crowded field, after nine rounds of ranked-choice voting. Thao claimed victory late Monday and Taylor conceded Tuesday, though the margin between them was less than a thousand votes.