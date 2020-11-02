Over 50% of CA registered voters already voted

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More than half of all registered voters in California have already cast their ballots over 24 hours before polls close on Election Day.

The California Secretary of State tallied 11,822,758 total submitted ballots on Monday morning.

JUST IN: More than half of registered California voters have cast their ballots by mail/in person so far.



As of this morning 11,822,758 ballots have been submitted according to the CA Secretary of State’s Office. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 2, 2020

People across the country were voting early in record numbers, surpassing 2016’s votes.

Four years ago, 8,443,594 vote by mail ballots were returned in California, out of a total of 14,610,509 ballots cast. The number of early votes is already nearing the entirety of all 2016 general election votes in California.

California allows eligible residents to register and vote on the same day, all the way to Election Day.

Polling places open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. If you’re in line before polls close, you can still vote even if the wait time goes past closing time.

