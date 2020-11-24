Pennsylvania & Nevada certify Biden’s presidential win

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Pennsylvania election officials and the Nevada Supreme Court have certified president-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made the first certification announcement in a tweet on Tuesday morning:

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

The battleground state has 20 electoral votes and became a target for President Donald Trump’s legal fight against the election results.

Earlier this week, a U.S. judge said Trump’s campaign had “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations … unsupported by evidence.” He turned down their request for an injunction.

According to The Associated Press, the Biden-Harris ticket won with 3.46 million votes. Trump and Pence received 3.38 million votes.

Later Tuesday, Nevada also certified its results, calling a victory for Biden.