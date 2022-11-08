SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns.

Mullin won 57.1% of the vote in District 15, compared to 42.9% won by San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

Canepa conceded via Twitter on Tuesday night, stating: “Running for Congress has been the most exciting year of my life and I’m so proud of my team. We fought hard and we never gave up. Congratulations to Kevin Mullin, we wish him the very best of luck and look forward to working with him on the most pressing issues our nation faces.”

Mullin told KRON4 News his top priority will be defending democracy.

“I’m talking to Democrats and they are concerned about what’s happening to our democracy,” Mullin said last week. “Certainly the attack on Paul Pelosi is on top of people’s minds.”

Mullin had the endorsement of Speier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who represents the neighboring district to the north), Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the state Democratic Party.

Speier, a survivor of the 1978 Jonestown massacre, had represented the area since 2008. She announced last year that it’s “time for me to come home.” Mullin worked for Speier during her time in the California State Senate, calling her “an icon on the Peninsula.”