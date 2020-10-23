Political expert discusses state of the presidential race

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Americans saw the second and final presidential debate Thursday night and it was the last chance for both President Trump and Joe Biden to address a huge prime-time audience.

Catherine Heenan, host of ‘Inside Bay Area Politics,’ got a reaction from one of our political analysts.

There are people practically celebrating the fact that we had a debate last night that was not painful to watch.

Joe Biden had a shorter to-do list, basically staying poised and not doing anything foolish. While President Trump had been advised to soften his tone and sound a lot less aggressive.

Professor David McCuan joined KRON4 to discuss the state of the race and if he thinks the president’s performance will help him.

