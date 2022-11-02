SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Department of Elections announced Wednesday its schedule for posting next week’s election returns.

There will be four reports of preliminary election returns on election night, which is next Tuesday, Nov. 8:

“The first report, announcing results from most vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day, will be issued at approximately 8:45 p.m.,” the press release stated. “The second and third reports, incorporating Election Day polling place results, will be issued at approximately 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., respectively. The fourth report, with all Election Day polling place results, will be issued as soon as all 514 precincts have reported.”

All election returns will be visible at the elections department website. No results will be announced Nov. 9, but daily results will be announced at 4 p.m. starting Nov. 10, until no later than Dec. 8.

Since San Francisco elections are done by ranked-choice voting, ranked-choice voting reports will be available at the 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m. and final precinct count times both there and in person at Room 48 of City Hall.

San Francisco voters can cast ballots at City Hall every weekday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on election day from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m. People can also turn in their mailed ballots there; and those eligible to vote in-person can find their polling place here.