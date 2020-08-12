San Francisco officials reflect on working closely with Kamala Harris years ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Kamala Harris is a Bay Area native, born in Oakland, raised in the East Bay.

Harris graduated from UC Hastings Law School and worked in San Francisco City Hall before becoming San Francisco District Attorney.

At City Hall, she worked for former San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne.

Renne spoke with KRON4 about Harris being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate.

KRON4 spoke to a number of people in San Francisco who worked closely with her years ago.

“It’s historic, I’m excited and I hope voters are excited and understand the importance on what this election means in terms of where this country is going and how it’s going to be enhanced and driven by her name her leadership on this ticket,” Paul Henderson, director of the Department of Police Accountability, said.

Paul Henderson worked with Kamala Harris as a prosecutor when she was the San Francisco District Attorney.

“Kamala certainly was outstanding in her field and I think will be an outstanding Vice President,” Renne said.

Louise Renne, the former San Francisco City Attorney, worked with Harris back in 2000 when Harris was the head of the family and children’s services unit.

“I don’t think anybody could ever say, oh I knew that this person would be president or vice president but obviously Kamala was always very talented,” Renne said.

Renne remembers the day Harris asked to go to lunch and want to talk to her about possibly running for District Attorney.

“During that time, she said she was thinking seriously of running for DA and what do I think and I said go for it. And so she was a good DA and of course later became attorney general and now we will see what further lies ahead for her,” Renne said.

A very exciting day for many people here in the Bay Area who know Harris or worked alongside her.

Renne says she was cleaning her house today when she found out that Harris had been selected as Biden’s running mate.

