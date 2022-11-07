SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – City voters have a variety of methods to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s mid-term elections.

“Voters who still have their vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off at any polling place, ballot drop box, or at the City Hall Voting Center. Those voting in person have a right to cast a ballot, as long as they are in line at the polls by 8:00 p.m.,” John Arntz, the director of the San Francisco Department of Elections, stated in a press release. “Anyone with questions or concerns on Election Day is urged to promptly call the Department of Elections at (415) 554-4375 so our personnel can resolve any issues while the polls are open.”

There are 501 individual polling places as well as a voting center at City Hall, which is open for registration and voting services from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the press release from the elections department states.

Anyone may receive personal assistance, use accessible voting equipment and use translations of election materials in languages other than English.

If you’re returning a vote-by-mail ballot to a ballot drop box, polling place or to the City Hall voting center, you must arrive before 8 p.m. Anyone returning a ballot by mail must confirm the last mail pickup time for Tuesday has not yet happened; otherwise, the ballot may not count.

Mail pick-up times are available here; polling place locations by address are available here and a list and map of official drop-boxes are available here.