Santa Clara County prepares for mass mail-in ballots

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Interest in the November 3rd general election is in record territory in many places, including Santa Clara County.

A million people there are now registered to vote on November 3rd.

With a few weeks to go, the number of registered voters could go higher still but right now, it’s already 16-percent higher than it was the last time we voted for president.

At a news conference, Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey on Wednesday hailing news of a record one million registered voters for the upcoming November 3rd election as a milestone moment for Santa Clara County.

One million voters reflect 83-percent of the total 1,204,687 eligible voters in the county — Up from 67-percent for the 2016 general election.

The sharp increase is attributed to registration through the department of motor vehicles and high interest in the presidential election.

Among those registering to vote for the first time is 18-year-old student Anna Verzosa.

Urging the remaining 200,000 eligible voters to register and make their vote count was county Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

Early in-person voting started this week at the registrar’s office. Some 250 people had cast their ballots office by noon on Wednesday.

The October 19th deadline to register is fast approaching.

Latest Posts