SF musician writes song encouraging residents to vote

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Ahead of the election, San Francisco local Michael Martinez was inspired by a turbulent 2020 to write an original song begging the question – what matters?

He invited his community to submit their answers – You can see some of them in the video like civility and equality.

The musician hopes the piece will encourage everyone to get out and vote.

“Please vote if you haven’t already, make a plan to vote, bring a friend to vote, and remind yourself of what matters to the people you love and to yourself, like what truly matters. We can’t become a better society if we don’t all work together,” said Martinez.

He’s been moved by activism seen across the Bay Area and what better way to express these feelings than through art?

Watch the full video above.

