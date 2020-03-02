Super Tuesday: Find a polling place, ballot drop-off location near you

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Super Tuesday is just a day away!
If you’re looking for a list of same-day voter registration locations by county, voting hours and polling stations, as well as ballot drop-off locations, you can do so easily online.
To find same-day voter registration location(s) in your county, early voting locations, or ballot drop-off locations, you can visit the Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Drop-Off Locations page.
Not sure what county you live in? Simply enter your zip code at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org or call our Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE.
Online, you can simply enter your address to find a polling location near you.
Here’s a list of polling places from the office of Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State:
Alameda (01)
1225 Fallon Street, Room G-1
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 272-6933
Polling Place Look-up
Alpine (02)
P.O. Box 158
99 Water Street
Markleeville, CA 96120
(530) 694-2281
All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available
Amador (03)
810 Court Street
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-6465
Vote Center and Drop-off Locations
Butte (04)
155 Nelson Avenue
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 538-7761
(800) 894-7761Vote Center and Drop-off Locations
Calaveras (05)
891 Mountain Ranch Road
San Andreas, CA 95249
(209) 754-6376
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Colusa (06)
546 Jay Street, Suite 200
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-0500
Polling Place Look-up
Contra Costa (07)
555 Escobar Street
P.O. Box 271
Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 335-7800
Toll Free (Domestic) (877) 335-7802
Polling Place Look-up
Del Norte (08)
981 H Street, Room 160
Crescent City, CA 95531
(707) 465-0383
(707) 464-7216
Polling Place Locations
El Dorado (09)
2850 Fairlane Court
Placerville, CA 95667
(530) 621-7480
Polling Place Locations
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Fresno (10)
2221 Kern Street
Fresno, CA 93721
(559) 600-8683
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Glenn (11)
516 W. Sycamore Street, 2nd Floor
Willows, CA 95988
(530) 934-6414
Humboldt (12)
3033 H Street, Room 20
Eureka, CA 95501
(707) 445-7481
Imperial (13)
940 Main Street, Suite 202
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 482-4226
List of County Polling Place Locations
Inyo (14)
168 North Edwards
Independence, CA 93526
(760) 878-0224
Polling Place Look-up
Kern (15)
1115 Truxtun Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 868-3590
(800) 452-8683
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Kings (16)
1400 West Lacey Blvd.
Hanford, CA 93230
(559) 582-3211 ext. 4401
Polling Place Look-up
Lake (17)
255 North Forbes Street
Lakeport, CA 95453-4748
(707) 263-2372
No Polling Place Look-up Available
Lassen (18)
220 South Lassen Street, Suite 5
Susanville, CA 96130
(530) 251-8217
List of County Polling Place Locations
Los Angeles (19)
12400 Imperial Hwy.
Norwalk, CA 90650-8350
(800) 815-2666
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Madera (20)
200 W. 4th Street
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 675-7720
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Marin (21)
P.O. Box E
San Rafael, CA 94913-3904
3501 Civic Center Drive, Room 121
San Rafael, CA 94903
(415) 499-6456
List of Polling Places
Mariposa (22)
4982 10th Street
P.O. Box 247
Mariposa, CA 95338
(209) 966-2007
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Mendocino (23)
501 Low Gap Rd., Rm. 1020
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 463-4371
Polling Place Look-up
Merced (24)
2222 “M” Street, Room 14
Merced, CA 95340
(209) 385-7541
Polling Place Look-up
Modoc (25)
204 S. Court Street
Alturas, CA 96101-0131
(530) 233-6205
No Polling Place Look-up Available
Mono (26)
(Library Building)
74 School Street, Annex I
P.O. Box 237
Bridgeport, CA 93517
(760) 932-5537
(760) 932-5531 FAX
Email: elections@mono.ca.gov
Polling Place Look-up
Sample Ballot Look-up
Monterey (27)
1441 Schilling Place – North Bldg
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 796-1499
Polling Place Look-up
Napa (28)
900 Coombs Street, Suite 256
Napa, CA 94559-2946
(707) 253-4321
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Nevada (29)
950 Maidu Ave.
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-1298 Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Orange (30)
1300 South Grand Ave., Bldg. C
Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 567-7600
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Placer (31)
2956 Richardson Drive
Auburn, CA 95603
(530) 886-5650
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Plumas (32)
520 Main Street, Room 102
Quincy, CA 95971
(530) 283-6256
All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available
Riverside (33)
2724 Gateway Drive
Riverside, CA 92507-0918
(951) 486-7200
Polling Place Look-up
Sacramento (34)
7000 65th Street, Suite A
Sacramento, CA 95823-2315
(916) 875-6451
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
San Benito (35)
Courthouse, Room 206
440 Fifth Street
Hollister, CA 95023-3843
(831) 636-4016
Polling Place Look-up
San Bernardino (36)
777 East Rialto Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92415
(909) 387-8300
Polling Place Look-up
San Diego (37)
5201 Ruffin Road, Suite I
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 565-5800
(800) 696-0136
Polling Place Look-up
San Francisco (38)
City Hall – 1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place, Room 48
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 554-4375
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
San Joaquin (39)
44 North San Joaquin Street, Suite 350
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 468-2885
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
San Luis Obispo (40)
1055 Monterey Street, D-120
San Luis Obispo, CA 93408
(805) 781-5228
Polling Place Look-up
San Mateo (41)
40 Tower Road
San Mateo, California 94402
(650) 312-5222
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Santa Barbara (42)
4440-A Calle Real
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
(805) 568-2200
(800) 722-8683
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Santa Clara (43)
1555 Berger Drive, Bldg. 2
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 299-8683
(866) 430-8683
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Santa Cruz (44)
701 Ocean Street, Room 210
Santa Cruz, CA 95060-4076
(831) 454-2060
(866) 282-5900
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Shasta (45)
1643 Market Street
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 225-5730
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Sierra (46)
100 Courthouse Square, Room 11
P.O. Drawer D
Downieville, CA 95936-0398
(530) 289-3295
All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available
Siskiyou (47)
510 North Main Street
Yreka, CA 96097
(530) 842-8084
Polling place locations not currently available
Solano (48)
675 Texas Street, Suite 2600
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 784-6675
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Sonoma (49)
435 Fiscal Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
(707) 565-6800
Polling place locations not currently available
Stanislaus (50)
1021 I Street, Suite 101
Modesto, CA 95354-2331
(209) 525-5200
Polling Place Look-up
Sutter (51)
1435 Veterans Memorial Circle
Yuba City, CA 95993
(530) 822-7122
Polling Place Look-up
Tehama (52)
633 Washington Street, Room 17
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-8190
Polling Place Look-up
Trinity (53)
11 Court Street
Weaverville, CA 96093
(530) 623-1220
No Polling Place Look-up Available
Tulare (54)
5951 South Mooney Blvd.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 624-7300
Polling Place Look-up
Tuolumne (55)
Elections Department
2 South Green Street
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 533-5570
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations
Ventura (56)
800 South Victoria Avenue, L-1200
Ventura, CA 93009-1200
(805) 654-2781
Polling Place Look-up
Yolo (57)
625 Court Street, Room B05
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-8133
Polling Place Look-up and Sample Ballot Look-up
Yuba (58)
915 8th Street, Suite 107
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-7855
No Polling Place Look-up Available