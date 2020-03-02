Super Tuesday: Find a polling place, ballot drop-off location near you

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Super Tuesday is just a day away!

If you’re looking for a list of same-day voter registration locations by county, voting hours and polling stations, as well as ballot drop-off locations, you can do so easily online.

To find same-day voter registration location(s) in your county, early voting locations, or ballot drop-off locations, you can visit the Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Drop-Off Locations page.

Not sure what county you live in? Simply enter your zip code at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org or call our Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE.

Online, you can simply enter your address to find a polling location near you.

Here’s a list of polling places from the office of Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State:

Alameda (01)

1225 Fallon Street, Room G-1

Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 272-6933

Polling Place Look-up

Alpine (02)

P.O. Box 158

99 Water Street

Markleeville, CA 96120

(530) 694-2281

All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available

Amador (03)

810 Court Street

Jackson, CA 95642

(209) 223-6465

Vote Center and Drop-off Locations

Butte (04)

155 Nelson Avenue

Oroville, CA 95965

(530) 538-7761

(800) 894-7761Vote Center and Drop-off Locations

Calaveras (05)

891 Mountain Ranch Road

San Andreas, CA 95249

(209) 754-6376

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Colusa (06)

546 Jay Street, Suite 200

Colusa, CA 95932

(530) 458-0500

Polling Place Look-up

Contra Costa (07)

555 Escobar Street

P.O. Box 271

Martinez, CA 94553

(925) 335-7800

Toll Free (Domestic) (877) 335-7802

Polling Place Look-up

Del Norte (08)

981 H Street, Room 160

Crescent City, CA 95531

(707) 465-0383

(707) 464-7216

Polling Place Locations

El Dorado (09)

2850 Fairlane Court

Placerville, CA 95667

(530) 621-7480

Polling Place Locations

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Fresno (10)

2221 Kern Street

Fresno, CA 93721

(559) 600-8683

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Glenn (11)

516 W. Sycamore Street, 2nd Floor

Willows, CA 95988

(530) 934-6414

Humboldt (12)

3033 H Street, Room 20

Eureka, CA 95501

(707) 445-7481

Imperial (13)

940 Main Street, Suite 202

El Centro, CA 92243

(760) 482-4226

List of County Polling Place Locations

Inyo (14)

168 North Edwards

Independence, CA 93526

(760) 878-0224

Polling Place Look-up





Kern (15)

1115 Truxtun Avenue

Bakersfield, CA 93301

(661) 868-3590

(800) 452-8683

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Kings (16)

1400 West Lacey Blvd.

Hanford, CA 93230

(559) 582-3211 ext. 4401

Polling Place Look-up

Lake (17)

255 North Forbes Street

Lakeport, CA 95453-4748

(707) 263-2372

No Polling Place Look-up Available

Lassen (18)

220 South Lassen Street, Suite 5

Susanville, CA 96130

(530) 251-8217

List of County Polling Place Locations

Los Angeles (19)

12400 Imperial Hwy.

Norwalk, CA 90650-8350

(800) 815-2666

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Madera (20)

200 W. 4th Street

Madera, CA 93637

(559) 675-7720

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Marin (21)

P.O. Box E

San Rafael, CA 94913-3904

3501 Civic Center Drive, Room 121

San Rafael, CA 94903

(415) 499-6456

List of Polling Places

Mariposa (22)

4982 10th Street

P.O. Box 247

Mariposa, CA 95338

(209) 966-2007

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Mendocino (23)

501 Low Gap Rd., Rm. 1020

Ukiah, CA 95482

(707) 463-4371

Polling Place Look-up

Merced (24)

2222 “M” Street, Room 14

Merced, CA 95340

(209) 385-7541

Polling Place Look-up

Modoc (25)

204 S. Court Street

Alturas, CA 96101-0131

(530) 233-6205

No Polling Place Look-up Available

Mono (26)

(Library Building)

74 School Street, Annex I

P.O. Box 237

Bridgeport, CA 93517

(760) 932-5537

(760) 932-5531 FAX

Email: elections@mono.ca.gov

Polling Place Look-up

Sample Ballot Look-up

Monterey (27)

1441 Schilling Place – North Bldg

Salinas, CA 93901

(831) 796-1499

Polling Place Look-up

Napa (28)

900 Coombs Street, Suite 256

Napa, CA 94559-2946

(707) 253-4321

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Nevada (29)

950 Maidu Ave.

Nevada City, CA 95959

(530) 265-1298 Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Orange (30)

1300 South Grand Ave., Bldg. C

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 567-7600

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Placer (31)

2956 Richardson Drive

Auburn, CA 95603

(530) 886-5650

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Plumas (32)

520 Main Street, Room 102

Quincy, CA 95971

(530) 283-6256

All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available

Riverside (33)

2724 Gateway Drive

Riverside, CA 92507-0918

(951) 486-7200

Polling Place Look-up

Sacramento (34)

7000 65th Street, Suite A

Sacramento, CA 95823-2315

(916) 875-6451

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

San Benito (35)

Courthouse, Room 206

440 Fifth Street

Hollister, CA 95023-3843

(831) 636-4016

Polling Place Look-up

San Bernardino (36)

777 East Rialto Avenue

San Bernardino, CA 92415

(909) 387-8300

Polling Place Look-up

San Diego (37)

5201 Ruffin Road, Suite I

San Diego, CA 92123

(858) 565-5800

(800) 696-0136

Polling Place Look-up

San Francisco (38)

City Hall – 1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place, Room 48

San Francisco, CA 94102

(415) 554-4375

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

San Joaquin (39)

44 North San Joaquin Street, Suite 350

Stockton, CA 95202

(209) 468-2885

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

San Luis Obispo (40)

1055 Monterey Street, D-120

San Luis Obispo, CA 93408

(805) 781-5228

Polling Place Look-up

San Mateo (41)

40 Tower Road

San Mateo, California 94402

(650) 312-5222

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Santa Barbara (42)

4440-A Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

(805) 568-2200

(800) 722-8683

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Santa Clara (43)

1555 Berger Drive, Bldg. 2

San Jose, CA 95112

(408) 299-8683

(866) 430-8683

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Santa Cruz (44)

701 Ocean Street, Room 210

Santa Cruz, CA 95060-4076

(831) 454-2060

(866) 282-5900

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Shasta (45)

1643 Market Street

Redding, CA 96001

(530) 225-5730

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Sierra (46)

100 Courthouse Square, Room 11

P.O. Drawer D

Downieville, CA 95936-0398

(530) 289-3295

All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available

Siskiyou (47)

510 North Main Street

Yreka, CA 96097

(530) 842-8084

Polling place locations not currently available

Solano (48)

675 Texas Street, Suite 2600

Fairfield, CA 94533

(707) 784-6675

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Sonoma (49)

435 Fiscal Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

(707) 565-6800

Polling place locations not currently available

Stanislaus (50)

1021 I Street, Suite 101

Modesto, CA 95354-2331

(209) 525-5200

Polling Place Look-up

Sutter (51)

1435 Veterans Memorial Circle

Yuba City, CA 95993

(530) 822-7122

Polling Place Look-up

Tehama (52)

633 Washington Street, Room 17

Red Bluff, CA 96080

(530) 527-8190

Polling Place Look-up

Trinity (53)

11 Court Street

Weaverville, CA 96093

(530) 623-1220

No Polling Place Look-up Available

Tulare (54)

5951 South Mooney Blvd.

Visalia, CA 93277

(559) 624-7300

Polling Place Look-up

Tuolumne (55)

Elections Department

2 South Green Street

Sonora, CA 95370

(209) 533-5570

Polling Place Look-up

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Ventura (56)

800 South Victoria Avenue, L-1200

Ventura, CA 93009-1200

(805) 654-2781

Polling Place Look-up

Yolo (57)

625 Court Street, Room B05

Woodland, CA 95695

(530) 666-8133

Polling Place Look-up and Sample Ballot Look-up

Yuba (58)

915 8th Street, Suite 107

Marysville, CA 95901

(530) 749-7855

No Polling Place Look-up Available