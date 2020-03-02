Live Now
Super Tuesday: Find a polling place, ballot drop-off location near you

Your Local Election HQ

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Super Tuesday is just a day away!

If you’re looking for a list of same-day voter registration locations by county, voting hours and polling stations, as well as ballot drop-off locations, you can do so easily online.

To find same-day voter registration location(s) in your county, early voting locations, or ballot drop-off locations, you can visit the Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Drop-Off Locations page.

Not sure what county you live in? Simply enter your zip code at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org or call our Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE.

Online, you can simply enter your address to find a polling location near you.

Here’s a list of polling places from the office of Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State:

Alameda (01)

1225 Fallon Street, Room G-1
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 272-6933
Polling Place Look-up

Alpine (02)

P.O. Box 158
99 Water Street
Markleeville, CA 96120
(530) 694-2281
All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available

Amador (03)

810 Court Street
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-6465
Vote Center and Drop-off Locations

Butte (04)

155 Nelson Avenue
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 538-7761
(800) 894-7761Vote Center and Drop-off Locations

Calaveras (05)

891 Mountain Ranch Road
San Andreas, CA 95249
(209) 754-6376
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Colusa (06)

546 Jay Street, Suite 200
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-0500
Polling Place Look-up

Contra Costa (07)

555 Escobar Street
P.O. Box 271
Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 335-7800
Toll Free (Domestic) (877) 335-7802
Polling Place Look-up

Del Norte (08)

981 H Street, Room 160
Crescent City, CA 95531
(707) 465-0383
(707) 464-7216
Polling Place Locations

El Dorado (09)

2850 Fairlane Court
Placerville, CA 95667
(530) 621-7480
Polling Place Locations
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Fresno (10)

2221 Kern Street
Fresno, CA 93721
(559) 600-8683
Polling Place Look-up 
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Glenn (11)

516 W. Sycamore Street, 2nd Floor
Willows, CA 95988
(530) 934-6414

Humboldt (12)

3033 H Street, Room 20
Eureka, CA 95501
(707) 445-7481

Imperial (13)

940 Main Street, Suite 202
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 482-4226
List of County Polling Place Locations

Inyo (14)

168 North Edwards
Independence, CA 93526
(760) 878-0224
Polling Place Look-up

Kern (15)

1115 Truxtun Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 868-3590
(800) 452-8683
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Kings (16)

1400 West Lacey Blvd.
Hanford, CA 93230
(559) 582-3211 ext. 4401
Polling Place Look-up

Lake (17)

255 North Forbes Street
Lakeport, CA 95453-4748
(707) 263-2372
No Polling Place Look-up Available

Lassen (18)

220 South Lassen Street, Suite 5
Susanville, CA 96130
(530) 251-8217
List of County Polling Place Locations

Los Angeles (19)

12400 Imperial Hwy.
Norwalk, CA 90650-8350
(800) 815-2666 
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Madera (20)

200 W. 4th Street
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 675-7720
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Marin (21)

P.O. Box E
San Rafael, CA 94913-3904
3501 Civic Center Drive, Room 121
San Rafael, CA 94903
(415) 499-6456
List of Polling Places

Mariposa (22)

4982 10th Street
P.O. Box 247
Mariposa, CA 95338
(209) 966-2007
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Mendocino (23)

501 Low Gap Rd., Rm. 1020
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 463-4371
Polling Place Look-up

Merced (24)

2222 “M” Street, Room 14
Merced, CA 95340
(209) 385-7541
Polling Place Look-up

Modoc (25)

204 S. Court Street
Alturas, CA 96101-0131
(530) 233-6205
No Polling Place Look-up Available

Mono (26)

(Library Building)
74 School Street, Annex I
P.O. Box 237
Bridgeport, CA 93517
(760) 932-5537
(760) 932-5531 FAX
Email: elections@mono.ca.gov
Polling Place Look-up
Sample Ballot Look-up

Monterey (27)

1441 Schilling Place – North Bldg
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 796-1499
Polling Place Look-up

Napa (28)

900 Coombs Street, Suite 256
Napa, CA 94559-2946
(707) 253-4321
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Nevada (29)

950 Maidu Ave.
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-1298 Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Orange (30)

1300 South Grand Ave., Bldg. C
Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 567-7600
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Placer (31)

2956 Richardson Drive
Auburn, CA 95603
(530) 886-5650
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Plumas (32)

520 Main Street, Room 102
Quincy, CA 95971
(530) 283-6256
All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available

Riverside (33)

2724 Gateway Drive
Riverside, CA 92507-0918
(951) 486-7200
Polling Place Look-up

Sacramento (34)

7000 65th Street, Suite A
Sacramento, CA 95823-2315
(916) 875-6451
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

San Benito (35)

Courthouse, Room 206
440 Fifth Street
Hollister, CA 95023-3843
(831) 636-4016
Polling Place Look-up

San Bernardino (36)

777 East Rialto Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92415
(909) 387-8300
Polling Place Look-up

San Diego (37)

5201 Ruffin Road, Suite I
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 565-5800
(800) 696-0136
Polling Place Look-up

San Francisco (38)

City Hall – 1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place, Room 48
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 554-4375
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

San Joaquin (39)

44 North San Joaquin Street, Suite 350
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 468-2885
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

San Luis Obispo (40)

1055 Monterey Street, D-120
San Luis Obispo, CA 93408
(805) 781-5228
Polling Place Look-up

San Mateo (41)

40 Tower Road
San Mateo, California 94402
(650) 312-5222
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Santa Barbara (42)

4440-A Calle Real
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
(805) 568-2200
(800) 722-8683
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Santa Clara (43)

1555 Berger Drive, Bldg. 2
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 299-8683
(866) 430-8683
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Santa Cruz (44)

701 Ocean Street, Room 210
Santa Cruz, CA 95060-4076
(831) 454-2060
(866) 282-5900
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Shasta (45)

1643 Market Street
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 225-5730
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Sierra (46)

100 Courthouse Square, Room 11
P.O. Drawer D
Downieville, CA 95936-0398
(530) 289-3295
All Mail Ballot Election. No Polling Place Look-up Available

Siskiyou (47)

510 North Main Street
Yreka, CA 96097
(530) 842-8084
Polling place locations not currently available

Solano (48)

675 Texas Street, Suite 2600
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 784-6675
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Look-up

Sonoma (49)

435 Fiscal Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
(707) 565-6800
Polling place locations not currently available

Stanislaus (50)

1021 I Street, Suite 101
Modesto, CA 95354-2331
(209) 525-5200
Polling Place Look-up

Sutter (51)

1435 Veterans Memorial Circle
Yuba City, CA 95993
(530) 822-7122
Polling Place Look-up

Tehama (52)

633 Washington Street, Room 17
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-8190
Polling Place Look-up

Trinity (53)

11 Court Street
Weaverville, CA 96093
(530) 623-1220
No Polling Place Look-up Available

Tulare (54)

5951 South Mooney Blvd.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 624-7300
Polling Place Look-up

Tuolumne (55)

Elections Department
2 South Green Street
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 533-5570
Polling Place Look-up
Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Ventura (56)

800 South Victoria Avenue, L-1200
Ventura, CA 93009-1200
(805) 654-2781
Polling Place Look-up

Yolo (57)

625 Court Street, Room B05
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-8133
Polling Place Look-up and Sample Ballot Look-up

Yuba (58)

915 8th Street, Suite 107
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-7855
No Polling Place Look-up Available

