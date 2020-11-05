Trump campaign’s ballot count legal battles explained

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 21: In this photo illustration a pencil lies on a U.S. presidential election mail-in ballot received by a U.S. citizen living abroad that shows current U.S. Republican President Donald Trump and his main contender, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, among the choices on September 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Thousands of U.S. citizens living abroad received their mail-in ballots via e-mail over the weekend. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Trump campaign has attempted to sue multiple elections offices for alleged voter fraud-related complaints as President Donald Trump trails behind rival candidate Jo Biden in electoral votes.

As of 11 a.m. PST on Thursday, Biden has 264 electoral votes. He only needs to win one state to reach the 270 required to become president-elect.

Trump is at 214 electoral votes, and if he does win the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia before Nevada calls a winner, it would bring him neck-to-neck with Biden.

But the Trump campaign and Republicans are claiming the ballot counts from key states are inaccurate, although they have no evidence.

Here are the latest updates in the legal battle between the Trump campaign and elections officials:

Michigan

Lawsuit Status: Dismissed

Michigan was one of the key states everyone had their eyes on Wednesday which, combined with neighboring Wisconsin, would give Biden a substantial path to 270 electoral votes — and it did.

Michigan reported 50.59% of the votes for Biden, and 47.88% of the votes for Trump. Michigan gave Biden 16 electoral votes.

The Trump campaign’s lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson alleged she undermined the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters … to participate in fair and lawful elections,” by not giving access to observers to review the processed ballots. The lawsuit was filed just before Biden was declared the winner.

According to The Associated Press, there were poll watchers from both the Democrat and Republican parties at one of Michigan’s major polling places in Detroit.

Judge Cynthia Stephens dismissed the lawsuit, saying Benson doesn’t control the logistics of local ballot counting.

Georgia

Lawsuit Status: Dismissed

Georgia’s Republican Party and the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit which claimed a poll worker in Chatham County saw 53 absentee ballots added in that weren’t part of the original batch of processed ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass dismissed the lawsuit without an explanation, according to The Associated Press.

Georgia is one of the four states that AP has not yet called a winner for as of Thursday morning. With 99% of the votes in, Trump is leading by just about 0.25% for the 16 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania

Lawsuit Status: Appellate ruling won

With 20 electoral votes at stake, the battleground state of Pennsylvania will have a major impact. Again, the race here is razor-thin, with Trump leading with 50.27% of the votes and Biden at 48.58% of the votes as of Thursday morning. AP reports this data with 88% of expected ballots counted.

The Trump campaign won an appellate ruling which means their campaign observers will be allowed to be closer to election workers who are processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia, The Associated Press reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

