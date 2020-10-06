Trump ‘looking forward’ to Oct. 15 debate

(KRON) — President Trump, who has coronavirus, said he is looking forward to the next presidential debate.

His positive test result that was publicized on Thursday brought questions of not just his health, but of the demands of campaigning for re-election a month out from Election Day.

Trump and former VP Joe Biden had just participated in the first presidential debate two days before the president got his test result. On Friday, he was admitted to Walter Reed and was discharged on Monday evening.

In a tweet, he said “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the exact timeframe that someone is highly contagious while carrying the virus is not clear, but it could be between 10-20 days,

“Based on current evidence, scientists believe that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 may shed replication-competent SARS-CoV-2 for up to 10 days following symptom onset, while a small fraction of persons with severe COVID-19, including immunocompromised persons, may shed replication-competent virus for up to 20 days.”

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The Vice President debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is set for Wednesday. While Biden and Trump’s debate podiums were distanced, there are additional precautions taking place for the VP debate. The Democratic campaign requested a plexiglass shield, the Associated Press reports.

According to Chris Wallace, the debate moderator for the first presidential debate, Trump’s family and chief of staff were sitting without masks in the audience and arrived too late to take their mandated COVID-19 tests.

