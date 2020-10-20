Trump tweets at California’s ‘great people’

In this Oct. 10, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters in Washington. A new poll finds Americans’ trust in the people and institutions giving them information about the coronavirus has fallen across the board. The poll by USAFacts and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on where America gets its COVID-19 facts shows trust of many people and groups is down significantly from what it was in April. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they don’t trust President Donald Trump much or at all for accurate coronavirus information. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(KRON) — President Donald Trump continues to address Californians in tweets leading up to the election.

About a week after he tweeted that California “is going to hell,” he is now saying:

“To the great people of New York, California, and Illinois, your states are way too highly taxed, big crime, people fleeing, and just about every other problem you can have. VOTE TRUMP, I will turn them around for you, FAST!”

Two days earlier, he said people are fleeing the Golden State for the same aforementioned reasons, plus “severe” lockdowns — although California is now one of just five states seeing a decreasing average in coronavirus cases.

He also said California “stupidly” dumps water into the Pacific Ocean. On Oct. 11, he tweeted:

“Turn California around. No more shutdowns, rolling blackouts, forest fires (management), or water rationing (because millions of gallons are stupidly routed out into the Pacific Ocean). VOTE TRUMP!”

The Sacramento-Bee reported about half of California’s water flows out under the Golden Gate Bridge to the Pacific Ocean after about 40% of it goes to farmers and the rest to the cities.

Last week, the Trump Administration had originally denied California’s request for another round of disaster relief for six recent wildfires. Shortly after, the administration reversed course on Friday. Governor Newsom did not reveal what caused the abrupt change.

In a statewide poll back in May, a majority of Californians surveyed said they would be voting for Joe Biden in the November election, but 26% said they were “not that excited” about doing so.

The survey included 409 women and 391 men. 27.6% of respondents said they were “extremely excited” about voting for Trump.

