Trump tweets at California’s ‘great people’

(KRON) — President Donald Trump continues to address Californians in tweets leading up to the election.
About a week after he tweeted that California “is going to hell,” he is now saying:
“To the great people of New York, California, and Illinois, your states are way too highly taxed, big crime, people fleeing, and just about every other problem you can have. VOTE TRUMP, I will turn them around for you, FAST!”
Two days earlier, he said people are fleeing the Golden State for the same aforementioned reasons, plus “severe” lockdowns — although California is now one of just five states seeing a decreasing average in coronavirus cases.
He also said California “stupidly” dumps water into the Pacific Ocean. On Oct. 11, he tweeted:
“Turn California around. No more shutdowns, rolling blackouts, forest fires (management), or water rationing (because millions of gallons are stupidly routed out into the Pacific Ocean). VOTE TRUMP!”
The Sacramento-Bee reported about half of California’s water flows out under the Golden Gate Bridge to the Pacific Ocean after about 40% of it goes to farmers and the rest to the cities.
Last week, the Trump Administration had originally denied California’s request for another round of disaster relief for six recent wildfires. Shortly after, the administration reversed course on Friday. Governor Newsom did not reveal what caused the abrupt change.
In a statewide poll back in May, a majority of Californians surveyed said they would be voting for Joe Biden in the November election, but 26% said they were “not that excited” about doing so.
The survey included 409 women and 391 men. 27.6% of respondents said they were “extremely excited” about voting for Trump.
Latest Stories:
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: ‘The Match’ featuring Steph Curry, other greats to air Thanksgiving weekend
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: DOJ antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Rapper who boasted in music video he got $1.2M in jobless benefits charged
- Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
- ‘Glitter bomb’ sent to employee of 911 center in Pennsylvania