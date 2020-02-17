Tuesday is the last day to register to vote

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) – Are you registered to vote?

Super Tuesday – i.e. the March 3 primary – is about two weeks away.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the last day to register to vote in California if you want to vote in the upcoming presidential primary election.

To register to vote online, visit registertovote.ca.gov before midnight on Feb. 18.

You can also sign and return paper registration forms, which is available at most public libraries, post offices, and local election offices.

If you’re going to return the registration forms by mail, make sure it is postmarked by Feb. 18 in order for it to be accepted.

Registered voters must be U.S. citizens over the age of 18 on or before election day, as well as a resident of the district and county in which you plan to vote. You also can not be imprisoned or on parole for a felony.

It’s advised you complete a new registration form if you have moved, changed mailing addresses, changed your name, or want to change your political party.

You can check your registration status and party preference on sos.ca.gov/elections/ and click on “My Voter Status.”

