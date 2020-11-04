Twitter flags Trump tweet as ‘misleading’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Polls are closed and results are coming in.

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to make a statement:

After taking down this tweet, Trump posted a correction which was flagged by Twitter as ‘misleading.’

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020

Trump also Tweeted that he will be making a statement later tonight.

Joe Biden also addressed voters in Wilmington, Delaware saying:

“Your patience is commendable. We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we were going to go in maybe tomorrow morning and maybe even longer.”

He added that the time it will take to count the high number of mail-in ballots isn’t a surprise or cause to worry.

“It ain’t over until every vote is counted,” Biden said.

Biden and Trump were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country throughout the night Tuesday.