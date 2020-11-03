OAKLAND, Ca. (KRON) – Several Golden State Warriors players and coaches turned in their ballots and surprised voters leading up to Election Day.
The team’s facility in Oakland was transformed into a polling location.
Warriors star Steph Curry and former player turned team consultant Zaza Pachulia stopped by to surprise poll workers and voters on Monday.
On Sunday, Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee and Associate Head Coach Mike Brown dropped off their ballots and handed out stickers at the Chase Center, which is being used as a ballot drop-off location.
Head Coach Steve Kerr turned in his ballot at the Chase Center on Saturday. He then stuck around to help out election workers by handing out “I voted” stickers to people who came by.
Players, coaches and other members of the Warriors organization have been very vocal on social media, encouraging people to vote.
“With our facilities in Oakland, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz all being utilized to support the 2020 Election process, this ranks as our most critical three-pointer of the year. For our democracy to work, we all need to exercise our right to vote, and activating all three of these locations will help expand that opportunity for many Bay Area residents,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts in a previous press release.
The Warriors locations will be open from 7:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. on Election Day.
Latest Posts
- ‘Non-scalable’ barrier goes up around White House before election
- Warriors players, coaches surprise voters
- How the final presidential election polls compare to 2016
- CHP: Suspect arrested, 13-year-old shot on freeway
- Stanford joins COVID-19 vaccine trial