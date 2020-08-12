SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his newly-selected running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday released their first campaign ad.
The two will be delivering remarks at a press conference later today.
You can watch the full campaign ad in the video above.
Latest Stories:
- WATCH: Biden, Harris release first campaign ad
- How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate
- Viral video shows man hanging off back of truck at high speeds in Colorado
- Viola Davis buys South Carolina plantation where she was born
- Pregnant woman fatally hit by car while walking on California sidewalk with husband