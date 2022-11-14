SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out.

Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests.

Jenkins wins SF DA

Clockwise, from left: San Francisco District Attorney candidate Brooke Jenkins (photo courtesy the DA’s office), Maurice Chenier (photo courtesy of the candidate), John Hamasaki (photo courtesy the City and County of San Francisco) and Joe Alioto Veronese (photo courtesy of the candidate).

One big winner Tuesday was Brooke Jenkins, the interim San Francisco District Attorney appointed by Mayor London Breed earlier this year.

According to the most recent preliminary election returns released by the San Francisco Department of Elections on Sunday afternoon, Jenkins won 54.3% of the vote in round three of ranked-choice voting, compared to 45.6% won by opponent John Hamasaki.

Opponents Joe Alioto Veronese and Maurice Chenier were eliminated in the first two rounds of ranked-choice voting.

Jenkins declared victory in the race Wednesday, tweeting “It is an honor of a lifetime to be elected and I pledge that improving and promoting public safety will be my and our office’s top priority.”

Loren Taylor leading in Oakland mayor’s race

Loren Taylor holds a lead of 53.3%, compared to opponent Sheng Thao’s 46.6%, in the ninth round of ranked-choice voting in the race for Oakland mayor, according to the most recent preliminary election returns released by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters on Thursday afternoon.

Taylor has not yet declared victory, tweeting Thursday that “I’m honored by the confidence that thousands of Oaklanders have shown in me with their votes, but there are many ballots yet to count and the outcome of this race remains unknown.”

Matt Dorsey leading in SF D6 race

Early Monday, District 6 (South of Market) Supervisor Matt Dorsey re-tweeted a reporter who wrote “San Francisco voters sent a clear message in electing @mattdorsey and @BrookeJenkinsSF.”

The words have not yet left Dorsey’s lips though, and neither has main opponent San Francisco Democratic Party chair Honey Mahogany conceded.

According to the most recent preliminary election returns released by the San Francisco Department of Elections on Sunday afternoon, Dorsey has won 54.3% of District 6 voters, compared to Mahogany’s 45.6% (the same percentage breakdown as the DA race, interestingly enough).

San Jose mayor, SF D4, Alameda Co. DA too close to call

Matt Mahan, left, and Cindy Chavez are in a close race for San Jose mayor. (Photo of Mahan courtesy of the City of San Jose; photo of Chavez courtesy of Santa Clara County)

The race for who will succeed Sam Liccardo as San Jose’s mayor is too close to call. Matt Mahan leads Cindy Chavez 50.9% to 49.1%, according to preliminary election returns announced Sunday night: a spread of just 3,631 out of over 200,000 counted thus far.

The race for District 4 (Outer Sunset) supervisor in San Francisco is also neck-and-neck. Joel Engardio leads incumbent Gordon Mar 51%-49%, according to preliminary election returns announced Sunday afternoon: a spread of just 468 votes out of tens of thousands cast.

Alameda County District Attorney? Also too close to call. Terry Wiley leads Pamela Price 51.5% to 48.5%, according to the results announced Thursday in that county. That spread is just 5,526 out of over 200,000 counted thus far.