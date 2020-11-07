Joe Biden becomes U.S. President-elect

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Associated Press reports that Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes to become the U.S. President-elect.

Reactions

Shortly after the news broke, Joe Biden released a statement on Twitter saying ‘America, I’m honored that you have chosen me.”

Oakland native and VP-elect Kamala Harris congratulated President-elect Joe Biden saying “We did it, Joe!”

Celebrations erupted across New York seconds after the news broke as well.

Donald Trump immediately released the following statement, refusing to concede and promising legal challenges.

Former Pres. Barack Obama congratulated Biden with encouraging words, “The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part.”

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

On Wednesday, Biden had flipped Wisconsin and Michigan.

Biden also broke the record of old friend Barack Obama on Wednesday when he earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election. Obama had collected a record-setting 69,498,516 votes in 2008.

His running mate for Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris, is an Oakland native and former San Francisco District Attorney.

Back when Biden had announced Harris as his running mate in August, Harris made history as the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket. Now she is the first Black and Asian woman to be Vice President of the United States.

Over a week prior to Election Day, voter turnout had already hit record numbers reaching over half of the total 2016 turnout.

For the 2020 election, Biden focused his campaign on how to beat COVID-19, build a better economy, and give every American affordable health care.

On Tuesday, August 18, Biden was formally selected as the candidate to represent the Democratic Party.

Biden accepted his nomination at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 20, where he said:

“Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light not the darkness. It’s time for us, for We The People to come together. And make no mistake, united can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We’ll choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege. I’m a proud Democrat and I’ll be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. So it’s with great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America.”

Biden has been involved with politics long before his decision to run for president.

Early Life

In 1942, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was the first of four children.

The Biden family picked up and moved to Claymont, Delaware when Biden was 10-years-old.

Bident went on to attend the University of Delaware, where he studied history and political science before earning his law degree at Syracuse University.

Personal Life

In 1966, Biden and Neilia Hunter got married and the couple had three children together – Joseph R. ‘Beau’ Biden III, Robert Hunter and Naomi Christina.

Tragically, Neilia and Naomi died in a car crash in 1972. Hunter and Beau were critically injured. This accident happened just weeks after Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate.

For five years, Biden raised his boys as a single father, with help from his sister.

In 1977, Biden remarried Jill Jacobs, who was a high school English teacher. They grew their family with a daughter, Ashley Blazer.

Career

Biden began his career working at a law firm, in addition to being a part-time public defender. In the same year, he ran for the New Castle County Council in 1969.

He won his first campaign by 2,000 votes.

While on the council he fought against a highway project that threatened neighborhoods in Wilmington, in addition to pushing back on oil companies.

In 1972, Biden announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate and was later sworn into office.

He campaigned for finance reform and continued to work toward strengthening the democratic institutions.

Biden later addressed climate change and fought to protect the environment introducing the Global Protection Act.

For 16 years, Biden was a chairman or ranked member in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In 2008, President Barack Obama announced Biden as his running mate for the presidential election. He became the 47th Vice President of the United States.

Biden’s Plan

Joe Biden’s plan heading into the White House is to ‘Build America Back Better,’ by doing (find a full list on Joe Biden’s official website):

Beat COVID-19

Fix Trump’s testing and tracing fiasco to ensure all Americans have access to regular, reliable, and free testing. Fix personal protective equipment problems for good. Provide clear, consistent, evidence-based national guidance for how communities should navigate the pandemic and the resources for schools, small businesses, and families to make it through Plan for the effective, equitable distribution of treatment and vaccines because discovering isn’t enough if they get distributed like Trump’s testing and PPE fiascos. Protect older Americans and others at high risk Rebuild and expand the defenses that Trump has dismantled to predict, prevent, and mitigate pandemic threats, including those coming from China. Implement mask mandates nationwide by working with governors and mayors and by asking the American people to do what they do best: step up in a time of crisis.

Jobs and Economic Recovery Plan for Working Families

To create millions of good-paying jobs

To give America’s working families the tools, choices, and freedom they need to build back better

Provide further immediate relief to working families, small businesses, and communities

Put people to work by enlisting them to help fight the pandemic

Mobilize the American people in service of four bold, national efforts to address four great national challenges

Building back better means an updated social contract that treats American workers and working families as essential at all times, not just times of crisis. Helping small businesses and entrepreneurs come out the other side of this crisis strong, while demanding more corporate America

Reversing some of Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and imposing common-sense tax reforms that finally make sure the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share

Give Every American Affordable Health Care

Build on the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice reducing health care costs, and making our health care system less complex to navigate Give every American access to affordable health insurance Provide the peace of mind of affordable, quality health care and a less complex health care system Stand up to abuse of power by prescription drug corporations Ensure health care is a right for all, not a privilege for just a few



Tackle Climate Emergency

Ensure the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Build a stronger, more resilient nation

Rally the rest of the world to meet the threat of climate change

Stand up to the abuse of power by polluters who disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income communities

Fulfill our obligation to workers and communities who powered our industrial revolution and subsequent decades of economic growth

Empower and Protect Women

Improve economic security

Expand access to health care and tackle health inequities

Help women navigate work and families

End violence against women

Protect and empower women around the world

