Your survival guide to Outside Lands 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside Lands kicks off Friday, Aug. 9.

From new experiences and shows to special VIP perks and the Grass Lands, there’s a lot to take in as the annual festival gets underway.

Here’s some important information to know before you go:

Bag policy

Clear bags and backpacks, small bags, fanny packs and purses, drawstring bags with only one opening, and empty hydration packs are allowed. See the graphic below for guidelines:

Transportation

There are regional shuttles to Golden Gate Park from San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento, Mill Valley, and Palo Alto.

BART will also be adding extra trains and additional event trains to accommodate the large crowds.

Wristband guidelines

Wristbands need to be registered before you enter the grounds. If you lose your wristband ONLY the original purchaser can be issued a new one.

If you purchase a three day pass, that only counts for one wristband you will wear for the whole weekend. Re-selling one day is not allowed, and you must sell all three days if you decide you can’t go anymore. Although we’ve seen people shimmy the wristband off and sell it on the last day. 😉

Box office location and hours

If you still need to pick up your wristband or need to buy one, you can pick them up early at the Bill Graham Civic Box Office at the corner of Grove and Larkin.

If you are picking up a single day Saturday or Sunday wristband, it’s recommended you do not come on Friday as it is the first day of the festival.

Here are the box office hours:

Corner of 25th Avenue & Fulton Street:

Friday, August 9 / 10am – 9pm

Saturday, August 10 / 10am – 9pm

Sunday, August 11 / 10am – 8pm

Safety

Outside Lands has assured concert goers that they have taken extra precautions this year to ensure everyone has a safe and fun experience. Their full anti-harassment and safety policy can be found here. In addition, the festival is working with local authorizes and will have a beefed up police presence and added barricades.

Emergency Alerts

You can sign up for text alerts by texting the word OUTSIDELANDS to 888-777

Friendly Advice

Outside Lands is a massive festival with a lot to see and experience, and it can be hard to do everything you want to do. Plan enough time to get from stage to stage and commit to a set. Nothing is worse than flip flopping and getting a half experience. But also feel free to leave if you’re not feeling an artist.

If there’s something you want to see that your friends don’t, tread out on your own if you feel comfortable doing so. Music festivals are a great opportunity to meet new like-minded people.

During down times explore the grounds. There’s a lot going on that isn’t in the program. For instance, Jack White did a secret acoustic set in Coco Lands one year.

Drink a lot of water and remember to eat. You can get lost in a whirlwind jumping from set to set of your favorite music, but it is important to take care of your body and give it energy after dancing to your favorite acts.

