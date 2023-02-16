SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Longtime CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki announced her plans to step down in a letter sent to YouTube employees and published on its company blog. Wojcicki said she will be replaced by Neal Mohan.

She said that she would be stepping away from her position to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Wojcicki said she will help the company transition to new leadership in an advisory role across Google and Alphabet, YouTube’s parent company.

“It’s an incredibly important time for Google—it reminds me of the early days—incredible product and technology innovation, huge opportunities, and a healthy disregard for the impossible,” Wojcicki said in the letter.

Wojcicki closed by thanking employees and YouTube Creators for the many years.

“Thank you for welcoming me into your studios, your homes and your lives,” she said in a note tweeted from the Company’s account. “Thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible stories you’re sharing with the world.”

Read the full letter to employees here.

Wojcicki has been the CEO of YouTube for the past nine years. She started as a Google employee running marketing when the company began as a garage startup. Over the past 25 years, she has played a major role in the company’s growth and development including co-creating Google Image Search, leading Google’s first Video and Book search, early parts of AdSense’s creation, working on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions and serving as SVP of Ads.