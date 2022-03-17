SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An independent lego retailer is raising money to help the Ukrainian people by selling figures of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Citizen Brick says it has raised $145,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts after a sale that began March 5.

“In light of the recent invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military, Citizen Brick has decided to raise donations to help Ukrainian refugees,” the Chicago-based company stated via Facebook. “100 per cent of the sale of these items will go to @directrelief to assist with efforts to bring medical supplies to the people of Ukraine.”

When in stock, the Zelenskyy minifigure went for $100, according to the Facebook post. Molotov cocktails went for $10. Online sales are sold out.

“Due to the limited supply of necessary parts, we won’t be able to make more,” the company stated. “We hope that you will consider making a direct donation to Direct Relief or another relevant charity instead.”

The Official Instagram of Ukraine thanked Citizen Brick, stating “reserve some bricks for us, we will need them to rebuild our cities and villages.”