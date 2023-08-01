(KRON) — “Euphoria” star and Oakland native Zendaya spoke out about the passing of her co-star Angus Cloud on Tuesday afternoon.

Cloud was found dead in his Oakland home on Monday, and his cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 25 years old. Zendaya took to Instagram to share a photo of Cloud, along with a note about his life.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” Zendaya wrote.

Zendaya and Cloud both attended Oakland School for the Performing Arts. The school released a statement on Monday.

“Angus is remembered as a multifaceted and talented artist in instrumental music, digital media and production design who had a huge presence at OSA… We are equally proud of Angus’ artistic accomplishments and his career since leaving OSA.” — Oakland School for the Performing Arts

He later moved to New York City, where he was discovered by a casting director. Not long after, “Euphoria” fans fell in love with his character Fez on the Emmy-award-winning series.

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone,” Zendaya wrote.