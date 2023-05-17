In November of last year, former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president again in 2024. Despite potential complications presented by his indictment over falsifying business records in March and a jury finding him liable for defamation and sexual abuse in civil court in May, Trump has not announced any changes to his re-election bid; in fact, the Trump campaign announced an influx of donations after his grand jury indictment, signaling continued support from his base.

However, Trump’s broader appeal in the context of the 2024 presidential race remains unclear. The 2022 midterm elections put his political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test. Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a “red wave” to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted. Democrats retained control of the Senate, and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. Candidates that were given the thumbs-up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.

Exactly how the midterm election results and his ongoing legal troubles will affect Trump’s long-term fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump’s largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than $99 million on Trump’s behalf.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, to compile a list of the zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. The total number of donations from California was $1,307,928 from 22,040 individual donations. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount per 1,000 people to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Donald J. Trump For President 2024, Inc PAC.

Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump’s campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference. Zip codes with populations under 1,000 or with population data not available were excluded from the analysis, as were zip codes with fewer than 10 individual donations.

#25. 93433 (Grover Beach, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $281.88 ($3,621 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 12,846

– Median household income: $77,637

#24. 94552 (Castro Valley, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $288.53 ($4,366 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 15,131

– Median household income: $183,578

#23. 93924 (Carmel Valley, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $293.56 ($1,883 total)

– Number of individual donations: 18

– Population: 6,416

– Median household income: $141,250

#22. 96052 (Lewiston, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $293.69 ($629 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 2,141

– Median household income: $51,534

#21. 94973 (Woodacre, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $305.95 ($411 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 1,344

– Median household income: $125,579

#20. 92075 (Solana Beach, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $307.42 ($3,761 total)

– Number of individual donations: 33

– Population: 12,234

– Median household income: $111,500

#19. 92625 (Corona Del Mar, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $310.05 ($4,062 total)

– Number of individual donations: 51

– Population: 13,102

– Median household income: $167,925

#18. 91024 (Sierra Madre, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $310.76 ($3,497 total)

– Number of individual donations: 36

– Population: 11,253

– Median household income: $116,884

#17. 92270 (Rancho Mirage, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $338.60 ($5,800 total)

– Number of individual donations: 47

– Population: 17,129

– Median household income: $95,158

#16. 90077 (Los Angeles, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $344.50 ($2,663 total)

– Number of individual donations: 33

– Population: 7,729

– Median household income: $200,625

#15. 92536 (Aguanga, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $351.87 ($845 total)

– Number of individual donations: 17

– Population: 2,401

– Median household income: $65,509

#14. 95485 (Upper Lake, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $355.80 ($1,082 total)

– Number of individual donations: 10

– Population: 3,042

– Median household income: $58,682

#13. 90274 (Palos Verdes Peninsula, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $379.60 ($9,448 total)

– Number of individual donations: 69

– Population: 24,890

– Median household income: $186,144

#12. 92657 (Newport Coast, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $447.28 ($4,179 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 9,342

– Median household income: $181,176

#11. 96055 (Los Molinos, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $483.83 ($2,007 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 4,149

– Median household income: $62,453

#10. 95683 (Sloughhouse, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $485.10 ($3,061 total)

– Number of individual donations: 27

– Population: 6,311

– Median household income: $131,890

#9. 92315 (Big Bear Lake, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $530.60 ($2,772 total)

– Number of individual donations: 68

– Population: 5,225

– Median household income: $67,547

#8. 96023 (Dorris, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $547.14 ($705 total)

– Number of individual donations: 15

– Population: 1,288

– Median household income: $38,125

#7. 92091 (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $548.19 ($730 total)

– Number of individual donations: 32

– Population: 1,331

– Median household income: $151,458

#6. 92590 (Temecula, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $550.36 ($2,952 total)

– Number of individual donations: 28

– Population: 5,364

– Median household income: $65,389

#5. 93424 (Avila Beach, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $601.13 ($646 total)

– Number of individual donations: 17

– Population: 1,075

– Median household income: $78,629

#4. 95465 (Occidental, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $641.85 ($845 total)

– Number of individual donations: 16

– Population: 1,316

– Median household income: $79,688

#3. 92067 (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $893.82 ($8,098 total)

– Number of individual donations: 68

– Population: 9,060

– Median household income: $216,781

#2. 93066 (Somis, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $900.54 ($2,468 total)

– Number of individual donations: 10

– Population: 2,741

– Median household income: $134,063

#1. 96008 (Bella Vista, California)

– Money donated per 1k people: $1,009.54 ($1,199 total)

– Number of individual donations: 35

– Population: 1,188

– Median household income: $78,464

Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau.