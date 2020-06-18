Live Now
Fried chicken zips to you on a zip line

How a New Orleans restaurant serves up social distancing

by: Wild Bill Wood and with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS – When you zip in for fried chicken, now your fried chicken zips out to you.

On a zip line.

Or is that a clothes line?

The man with a mind like Einstein is  Rahman Mogillies.

Just when a fried chicken figured its best flying days were long gone, a pandemic put a New Orleans meal deal into the air.

It’s like a football ready for a touchdown. It’s at McHardy’s Chicken and Fixin’ at 1458 Broad Street where birds get their wings back.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says customers wait for lunch to come in for a landing.

A crisis creates creativity.

Hitting a home run.

Taking take-out to a new level.

Elevating fried chicken to some mighty, fine dining.

