Newsfeed Now: Health experts concerned about COVID-19 mu variant; questions raised after child dies on amusement park ride

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration is asking Congress for billions of dollars in emergency funding to address natural disasters. This comes as the president has now toured damage from Hurricane Ida. See more about this story in the video player above.

Health officials about where we might be headed this fall. Another COVID-19 mutation has caught the attention of medical experts, it’s called the mu variant. Some medical experts say it could become even more contagious and resistant to vaccines than the delta variant.

The country’s largest doctors group, the American medical association, is calling for the immediate end to the use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The Haunted Mine Drop park ride in Colorado where a 6-year-old girl died over the weekend, was intentionally designed without shoulder restraints. Now questions are raised about the safety of the ride.

A not-so-special delivery in Denver was captured on doorbell video. A mail carrier was caught on video launching a package onto a porch.

A crash nearly takes the life of an Indiana man who spent a decade racing as a national hot rod association top fuel Eliminator driver. That accident happened off the track but forced doctors to amputate both of his legs.

