Newsfeed Now: Uber driver attacked in Florida; House prepares for Washington D.C. statehood vote

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- There is a new video of a disturbing weekend attack on a Uber driver in Florida. The driver says he was scratched, strangled and bitten by his passenger. Now he want to know what Uber is doing to keep drivers save.

See the full story on WFLA

The UK, South African, Brazilian and now possibly another COVID-19 variant are ravaging India and pharmaceutical companies are racing to keep up. Moderna is now planning to have a third shot ready by fall.

See the story on WNCN

A North Carolina couple is warning homeowners about a bathroom blast that sent glass shards shattering.

See the full story on WJZY

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be held with up to 40% of venue capacity permitted.

See the full story on WXIN

The U.S. House of Representatives is gearing up to take a vote to make Washington D.C., the 51st state.

For more on the story watch the video player above.

A pair of barbers in Arkansas have been working alongside each other for decades, and they don’t plan on retiring anytime soon, but they have a lot more in common than just a job title.

See the full story on KARK