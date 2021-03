GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 03: Overall view of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona without fans after the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are using the Arizona Cardinals stadium as their temporary home due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County in California. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers just made a major trade.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the Dolphins and 49ers made a “blockbuster deal with massive ramifications” on Friday.

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources.



Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. pic.twitter.com/nRLMUaWGo5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

The 49ers got the No. 3 overall pick, with the Dolphins snagging the No. 12 pick, a third-round pick this year, plus first-round picks the next two years.

The deal likely means the 49ers want a higher pick so they can draft a top QB this year.

