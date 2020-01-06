49ers to host Vikings in NFC Divisional Round

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The matchup is set!

Th 49erss will host the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

This comes after wildcard weekend where the Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints in overtime.

The final score was 26-20.

Now the Vikings will go on the road play the 49ers at home right here at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Kickoff is at 1:35 p.m.

For those who can’t make it to the game, the 49ers will host two official watch parties in the Bay Area.

One will be held in San Francisco at SPIN SF located at 690 Folsom Street #100, and the other party will be held in San Jose at SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant located at 72 N. Almaden Ave.

