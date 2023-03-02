(KRON) — Joe Montana retired from professional football almost 30 years ago, but he is still setting records. The jersey the San Francisco 49ers legendary quarterback wore in two Super Bowls sold for a whopping $1,212,000, according to auction website Goldin.

Montana wore that auctioned jersey in two of his four Super Bowls victories. The Hall of Fame quarterback wore that jersey in Super Bowl XIX (1985) and XXIII (1989).

Another Montana-worn jersey was also sold at a record price. The jersey he wore in Super XXIV, Montana’s fourth and final Super Bowl, was sold Wednesday night for $720,000 on Goldin.

The price of Montana’s jersey shattered the previous record set by a Tom Brady jersey that sold for $480,000 in 2022, ESPN reported. The Brady jersey was worn in the 2020 regular-season finale, the season in which the quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl in his first year as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

After defeating the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX to win his second Super Bowl, Montana’s wife suggested he wear it again four years later, according to ESPN. He did and won yet another Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XXIII, which was a 20-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, was remembered as “The Drive” when Montana led the 49ers on a game-winning 92-yard drive to notch San Francisco’s third Super Bowl in eight years.