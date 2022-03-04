Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers will be in a particularly interesting situation as they will be without a first-round pick after trading up last year to take quarterback Trey Lance third overall.

The team will not draft in the first-round pick this year and in 2023 — making the 49ers nine picks pivotal for the team’s future success.

The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off Thursday in Indianapolis and will feature the best draft prospects in the nation.

Here’s a breakdown of where the 49ers could draft on April 28:

Secondary (defensive backs)

The 49ers ended 2021 with the 11th best defense in the NFL (number one defense against the pass) and will look to add depth to continue its stellar play heading into next season.

At cornerback, the 49ers have Emmanuel Mosley, who is under contract for one more season — veterans Josh Norman, Jason Verret, and Dontae Johnson will be free agents.

Nickelback K’Waun Williams is a free agent as well.

Free safety Jimmie Ward is a lock at the position while strong safety Jaquiski Tartt is set to hit free agency.

Edge/Defensive End

The 49ers have the luxury of having one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Nick Bosa — but the team lacks the depth to continue to compete against the NFC West.

The team will have to make a decision on what to do with defensive end Dee Ford, who has dealt with injuries since joining the team — playing in only 18 games over three seasons.

Arden Key and Jordan Willis are scheduled to be free agents while Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu have signed for one more season.

The 49ers look to beef up their defensive line as this year’s draft class is loaded with edge rushers.

Offensive Line

The 49ers have several openings on their offensive line — left guard Laken Tomlison is set to hit free agency after coming off a Pro-Bowl year.

At right guard, restricted free agent Daniel Brunskill will look to secure his spot this offseason from fellow offensive linemen Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Colton McKivitz, and fellow restricted free agent Tom Compton.

Center Alex Mack will turn 37 years old this season and still no word on what the 13-year vet has planned for his future.

The 49ers could target a versatile offensive lineman at this year’s draft that can play center or guard in the immediate future.

Wide Receiver

With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo set to find a new home in 2022 — Lance will need all the help he can get.

The 49ers currently have a solid one-two punch in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk along with Jauan Jennings — but this year’s offense will look different with Lance under center.

One word to describe this year’s wide receiver draft class: Speed!

The team could snatch a speedy wideout come April that could help Lance in his first full year as a starter.