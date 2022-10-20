SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in exchange for draft picks, according to multiple reports. The 49ers traded away their 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McCaffrey, 26, returns to the Bay Area where he attended college at Stanford from 2014-16. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2015.

In the NFL, McCaffrey had a career year in 2019 after he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, including 1,005 yards receiving and four touchdowns — good for first-team All-Pro honors. For his career, McCaffrey has 7,272 yards from scrimmage – 3,980 rushing and 3,292 receiving – and has scored 50 touchdowns.

McCaffrey had previously spent his career with the Panthers after being drafted 8th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The contract he signed as a member of the Panthers means he is owed about $36 million in non-guaranteed money over the next three years.

Another Bay Area tie: McCaffrey’s father, Ed, won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in the 1994 season and won two more titles in Denver with Shanahan’s father, Mike, as his head coach.

KRON On is streaming news live now

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the trade. Rapoport reported shortly after.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.