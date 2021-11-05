49ers activate George Kittle off IR, will play against Arizona Cardinals

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been activated off the injury reserve list and will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Kittle is ahead of schedule as Shanahan said last week the All-Pro tight end was on track to return to practice — not necessarily be back in time for game action.

Kittle has not played since injuring his calf in a Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3 — missing the team’s last three games.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould (groin) will also be back and ready to play Sunday.

Gould has not played since Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers (3-4) will have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center against the Cardinals (7-1) who are coming off their first loss of the season against the Packers.

San Francisco’s leading receiver, Deebo Samuel, is listed as questionable for Sunday as he is also dealing with a calf injury.

Samuel had six catches for 171 yards in the 49ers’ road win against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 31.

He is currently second in the NFL with 819 receiving yards.

Other injury updates, according to KRON4’s Kate Rooney

OUT Defenisve lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) Defensive back Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

Questionable Defensive lineman Dee Ford (back) Running back Elijah Mitchell (rib)



Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion), defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder), and safety James Wiggins (knee) did not practice Thursday.

The 49ers and Cardinals will kick off at 1:25 p.m. on FOX.