49ers Arik Armstead launches COVID-19 relief initiative to help restaurants in hometown

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 49ers pledged half a million dollars to support employees and the community during the coronavirus pandemic and some players are doing their part as well.

KRON4’s Kate Rooney spoke with Arik Armstead Wednesday about his efforts to support his hometown.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has never been shy about his devotion to his hometown. So when he wanted to launch a COVID-19 relief initiative, helping Sacramento restaurant owners was a no-brainer.

“These restaurants have been doing some amazing things, making it really easy, and comfortable and safe for people to get access to food,” Armstead said. “So I wanted to support them.”

Using the hashtag #Eat91Six, Armstead has asked his followers to share receipts from Sacramento restaurants, that enters them into a giveaway for prizes like 49ers tickets. Meanwhile, he’s also working with his charity, Armstead academic project, to improve at-home learning for Sacramento kids.

“The two biggest things are getting youth technology, Chromebooks, laptops to finish school, to do it online, and then internet access,” Armstead said. “Not everybody has that, and I think they should, definitely, everybody should have that, so I’m going to work to try to provide that.”

The pandemic hasn’t been without its struggles for Armstead himself, he’s had to cancel his June wedding. But there was a big personal positive –signing a new five-year contract with the 49ers last month.

“That was the bright spot of my year, being able to stay in the Bay Area and continue to impact the communities in Sacramento,” he said. “And play for an amazing team, an amazing organization, surrounded by great players, and try to strive to get back to a Super Bowl. So I would say that’s the one bright spot through all this.”

As for the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming NFL season, Armstead says he’s just taking it day by day.

