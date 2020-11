GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 01: Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner #99 and defensive end Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers react after a defensive stop during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 49ers have placed Arik Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it was announced Monday.

Armstead played in the most recent game against New Orleans over the weekend.

Officials did not announce if Armstead tested positive.

As my colleague @KylenMills points out, this is troubling since he played a full game in New Orleans yesterday. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) November 16, 2020

#49ers DL Arik Armstead has been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. They didn't specify whether he tested positive or not. If he did test positive, I wonder who else would be considered a close contact after playing in a game & traveling with the team. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/7JmIXzmR1O — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 16, 2020

