49ers arrive back in the Bay Area following Super Bowl loss

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The 49ers are now officially back in the Bay Area after a painful loss in Super Bowl 54.

It was fun while it lasted but as we now know, it wasn’t meant to be.

There are high hopes for next year and beyond.

The 49ers United Airlines charter touched down just after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

As the plane taxied into a cargo area at Mineta San Jose International, a 49ers banner appeared out of a window on the cockpit.

This part of the airport is more or less off-limits to the general public but a few members of the 49er Faithful were there to welcome the team home nonetheless.

Amid cheers from a small but very enthusiastic welcoming committee, the players, coaches and other staff emerged and made their way down the gangway.

Many of them waved and acknowledged the fans, who admitted they were disappointed but already thinking ahead to next year.

For three-quarters of the game last night, as these delirious fans who gathered at Levi’s Stadium can a test, it looked like the 49ers would bring home another Super Bowl trophy.

We all know how it turned out but the fans who welcomed home the Niners today were having not of it.

They came to say thanks for a great year.