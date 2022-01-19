49ers at Packers is highest-selling NFL playoff game: Stubhub

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After being in the most-watched game last NFL Wild Card weekend, the San Francisco 49ers are on track to once again be the biggest sporting event of this weekend.

The NFC Divisional matchup between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin is currently the highest-selling NFL game this weekend, StubHub said in an email sent to KRON4 on Wednesday.

The ticket retailer also said buyers from California (23%) are outbuying fans from Wisconsin (17%).

It’s highly unlikely more 49ers fans show up in Lambeau Field than Packers fans, but ticket numbers indicate a good amount of the 49ers faithful will travel to Green Bay.

A lot of red was spotted at AT&T Stadium in Texas during the 49ers’ 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Tickets on StubHub are starting at $190 for a seat in the 81,000 capacity of Lambeau Field — average price roughly $331, according to the email.

Cheapest ticket for other NFL Divisional matchups: StubHub

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: $121

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $161

Cincinati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: $244

The 49ers will face reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers who has made headlines and controversy for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The game will also be a rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship game in which the 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Packers, however, beat the 49ers on the road in Week 3 30-28 where Rodgers led the Packers on a game-winning drive as time expired.